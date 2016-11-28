Nov 28 Medivir
* Says a phase IIb open-label study of the combination of
simeprevir, odalasvir and AL-335, also known as JNJ-4178, has
been initiated by Janssen Research & Development
* The objectives of the study are to investigate the
efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of JNJ-4178/ AL-335 (800mg
QD), odalasvir (25mg QD), and simeprevir (75mg QD) in
treatment-naive and treatment -experienced non-cirrhotic
subjects with chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1, 2, 4, 5, and
6
* Patients in the study will receive the triple combination
for either six or eight weeks, and the primary efficacy endpoint
will be the percentage of patients with a sustained virological
response 12 weeks after the end of treatment (SVR12)Source text
