Nov 28 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

* Sadbhav Engineering Ltd - sept quarter net profit 185.3 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 383.9 million rupees

* Sadbhav Engineering Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 6.16 billion rupees

* Sadbhav Engineering Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 277.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.46 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2fVKPVh)