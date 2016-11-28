Nov 28 Gurktaler AG :
* H1 operating result amounted to 171 thousand euros
($182,389) versus 163 thousand euros in the same period of the
previous year
* H1 revenue 395,000 euros versus 374,000 euros year ago
* Result attributable to Underberg GmbH & Co KG was weaker
in FY 2015/2016 than year ago and resulted in a negative
contribution to the result of Gurktaler in FY 2016/2017
* Sees positive result attributable to Underberg Gmbh & Co
KG in FY 2016/2017 than will positively influence Gurktaler's
result in 2017/2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)