BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Thakral Corporation Ltd
* Thakral corporation- has expanded its investment footprint in japan by investing in a business hotel property, hotel oaks reaze tsukamoto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: