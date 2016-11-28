BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Athene Holding Ltd
* Athene Holding Ltd sees IPO of 23.8 million Class A common shares priced between $38.00 and $42.00 each - SEC filing
* Athene Holding Ltd - selling shareholders are selling 23.8 million Class A common shares. Co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares Source text: (bit.ly/2gxKKuE) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.