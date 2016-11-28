Nov 28 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc :

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - on November 28, 2016, co announced that Margaret M. Cannella, a director of co, passed away on November 25, 2016

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings - Gary L. Perlin, a director, member of audit committee of co's board, will serve as interim chair of audit committee Source text - bit.ly/2gxViKi Further company coverage: