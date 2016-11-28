BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Wescoal Holdings Ltd :
* TRP has approved company's application to waive mandatory offer
* After expiry of 5 business days TRP proceedings relating to waiver of proposed bee transaction will be regarded as fully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.