BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Equation Summit Limited-
* Singapore High Court ( "court") has ordered judgment to be entered in favour of company
* Under award, Lena has been ordered to pay company refund amount of s$969,381
* Court dismissed Lena's claim against company for oppression of minority with an award of costs on a standard basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: