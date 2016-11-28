BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* Sees FY 2016 loan portfolio growth of 0 percent, ROAE of 7-8 percent - presentation
* Sees FY 2016 costs growth of 15-16 percent
* Previously, the bank forecasted FY 2016 loan porfolio growth of 5 percent, ROAE of 5-10 percent and costs growth of 12-15 percent Source text - bit.ly/2fIgtIh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.