BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Ecobank Transnational Inc
* Holders of 819.4 million preference shares indicated intention to convert preference shares into ordinary shares
* If approved, preferences shares will result in 630.3 million ETI ordinary shares at conversion price of 21.32 naira per new ordinary share
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.