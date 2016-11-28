BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Spar nord has decided to issue bonds for an amount of 450 million Danish crowns ($64 million) with a perpetual term and with option for bank to prepay loan no sooner than Dec. 6 2021
* Bonds will be issued with Dec. 6 2016 as value date, and until Dec. 6 2021 they will bear interest at a rate of 5.50 pct p.a.
* Loan will have a trigger point of 5 1/8 pct, which means that loan will be written down if Spar Nord's common equity (tier 1) ratio drops below this threshold Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0255 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.