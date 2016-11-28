BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd :
* co filed with high court its acknowledgement of service of writ and indicated its intention to defend claim
* Received a writ of summons filed by hong kong zhixin against company
* any consequence that may result from claim made by hong kong zhixin won't have material adverse impact on operations of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: