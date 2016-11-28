BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Korres Natural Products SA :
* Issues 22.5 million euro ($23.86 million) bond loan to restructure its bank debt
* Says bond loan is of 5 years duration
Source text: bit.ly/2frXhA0
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18