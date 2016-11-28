Nov 28 Tata Power Company Ltd

* Clarifies on news item "Fire breaks out at Tata Power Delhi Distribution's Badli power house"

* Says there was a fire incident in the area next to the boundary wall of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) Badli grid

* There was no impact on the grid and grid is safe and supply to TPDDL's consumers was not impacted

* Reason for the fire is being investigated and suitable corrective action will be taken based on the fact finding report

* 46 cable drums were damaged while 30 cable drums were quickly shifted and saved

* Cables are insured by the vendor and there is no impact on TPDDLSource text:The Exchange had sought clarification from Tata Power Company Ltd with respect to news article appearing in energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com on November 27, 2016 titled "Fire breaks out at Tata Power Delhi Distribution's Badli power house"Tata Power Company Ltd replied stating "Yesterday at around 12 noon, there was a fire incident in the area next to the boundary wall of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) Badli grid. There were nearly 76 drums of 66 KV cables which were stored by a vendor/ contractor for project work. 46 cable drums were damaged while 30 cable drums were quickly shifted and saved. The cable belonged to the vendor who had stored/ kept it in the grid till it was installed. The cables are insured by the Vendor and there is no impact on TPDDL.TPDDL senior officials were there at the site. There was no impact on the grid and grid is safe and supply to TPDDL's consumers was not impacted. The reason for the fire is being investigated and suitable corrective action will be taken based on the fact finding report."