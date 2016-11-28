Nov 28 TBC Bank Group Plc

* TBC bank signs usd 30mn loan agreement with EFSE

* A 5 year loan facility in amount of $15 million will be dedicated to financing of Georgian small, medium and micro entrepreneurs.

* Announces signing of two loan agreements in total amount of $30 million with European fund for Southeast Europe

* Another $15 million, 10 year facility will be used to provide finance to Georgian private households