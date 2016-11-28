Nov 28 Avigilon Corp :

* Avigilon lists office tower for sale and leaseback

* Avigilon Corp says has engaged CBRE Limited to market company's 9-storey office tower located in downtown Vancouver, Canada for a sale and leaseback

* Avigilon Corp says cbre has estimated building under proposed transaction could be valued in excess of CAD $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: