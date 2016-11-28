Nov 28 Monosol Rx Inc :

* Monosol RX - filed new drug application with U.S. Food and drug administration for tadalafil pharmfilm for treatment of erectile dysfunction

* Monosol RX Inc - tadalafil pharmfilm will be offered in single pack doses and is expected to have several orange book listed patents upon approval

* Monosol RX - currently exploring partnership opportunities for tadalafil pharmfilm, engaged esc advisors to manage partnering process