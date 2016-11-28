MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Landauer Inc
* Gilead Capital says it is dismayed that Executive Chairman Michael Leatherman remains on Landauers board and that board intends to nominate him for re-election as a director
* Gilead Capital says it believes left with no alternative but to run a slate of directors in opposition to Landauer board's nominees at the 2017 annual meeting Source: (bit.ly/2gOH5Jz) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.