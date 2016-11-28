MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc
* Primeline Energy - China Development Bank,China Export and Import Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank agreed to adjust co's capital repayments schedule
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate also agreed to reduce co's interest rate margin over 6 month LIBOR on its outstanding US$232 million loan facility
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Amendments to Syndicate facility have deferred US$36 million of capital repayments over 12 month period that were previously due
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate reduced co's interest rate margin from 470bps to 335bps over 6 month LIBOR from Nov 2016 until disputes are resolved
* Company has fully met November 2016 repayment in adjusted schedule and loan service is maintained as normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
