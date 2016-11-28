BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
* Resolves to issue a convertible bond
* Unsecured convertible bond, which is to have a volume between 4,075,000 and 4,289,720 euros depending on the final determination of the conversion price
* Convertible bond to have a coupon of 4.25 percent to 4.75 percent, term of up to 3 years, conversion price in a range of 9.50 - 10.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.