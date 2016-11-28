Nov 28 Turbon AG :
* In the first nine months of 2016 Turbon generated
consolidated sales of 71.1 million euros ($75.22 million)
compared to 80.3 million euros in the comparable period of 2015
* For the full year 2016, expects consolidated sales of
approx. 100 million euros
* 9-month EBIT amounted to 4.7 million euros, compared with
5.4 million euros in the comparable period of 2015
* Group net profit in the first nine months of 2016 amounted
to 3.0 million euros (2015: 3.4 million euros)
* Profit from ordinary activities in the first nine months
of 2016 amounted to 4.1 million euros (2015: 4.8 million euros)
* For the full year 2016, plans to generate result from
ordinary activities of more than 6.0 million euros
* Sees in 2017 group turnover of more than 120 million euros
and at least a repetition of the earnings figures of the year
2016
($1 = 0.9452 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)