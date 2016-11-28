Nov 28 Turbon AG :

* In the first nine months of 2016 Turbon generated consolidated sales of 71.1 million euros ($75.22 million) compared to 80.3 million euros in the comparable period of 2015

* For the full year 2016, expects consolidated sales of approx. 100 million euros

* 9-month EBIT amounted to 4.7 million euros, compared with 5.4 million euros in the comparable period of 2015

* Group net profit in the first nine months of 2016 amounted to 3.0 million euros (2015: 3.4 million euros)

* Profit from ordinary activities in the first nine months of 2016 amounted to 4.1 million euros (2015: 4.8 million euros)

* For the full year 2016, plans to generate result from ordinary activities of more than 6.0 million euros

* Sees in 2017 group turnover of more than 120 million euros and at least a repetition of the earnings figures of the year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)