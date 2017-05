Nov 28 Edel AG :

* FY revenue up 7 percent at 180.2 million euros ($190.72 million)

* FY net profit up 47 percent at 4.2 million euros

* Proposes dividend of 0.10 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)