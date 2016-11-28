BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Euro Cervantes SOCIMI SAU :
* The shareholder, Euro Iberia Private Limited, authorized the formalization of the acquisition of 48.9 percent of the company, which owns a shopping center in Barcelona, for about 200 million euros ($212 million)
* Initially, the company expects to finance the acquisition via a loan granted by a related entity Source text: bit.ly/2fsWKOk
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.