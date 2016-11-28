BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA :
* 9M 2016 net profit at 1.9 million euros ($2.01 million) versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* 9M 2016 turnover at 20.6 million euros versus 23.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2gCavYg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.