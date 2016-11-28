BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
* Opaleye Management Inc's James Silverman reports 5.26 Pct Passive Stake In Wafergen Bio-systems Inc as of Nov 17 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gA8oD3) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.