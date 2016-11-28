BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd
* Suzhou country garden will acquire 50% equity interest in golden century held by suzhou future land
* Future land development - suzhou future land and its wholly-owned subsidiary, golden century, entered into agreement with suzhou country garden
* Future land development holdings - suzhou country garden will contribute rmb565 million to obtain 50% equity interest in golden century
* Upon completion of disposal, golden century will cease to be a subsidiary of suzhou future land
* It is expected that there is no material gain or loss before tax from disposal for group
* Net proceeds from disposal after expenses are expected to be approximately rmb565 million
* Does not expect any material financial impact on group's assets or liabilities arising from agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.