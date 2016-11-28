BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 MTN Zakhele (RF) Ltd :
* Accelerated bookbuild of MTN Group Limited shares as part of MTN Zakhele unwind
* Intends to carry out market sale process of 21.0 mln MTN shares via an accelerated bookbuild
* Retained ABSA bank as bookrunner, Vunani Securities and Sinayo Securities Proprietary Limited as co-lead managers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.