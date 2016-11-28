BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :
* Wihlborgs extends Helsingborg District Court
* Investment is estimated at 180 million Swedish crowns ($19.5 million) and yield at 6 percent
* Project contractor is Peab, which was awarded contract following public procurement process
* Construction will start shortly
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.