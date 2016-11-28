MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Boeing Co
* Boeing Co issues statement on WTO ruling on Washington state tax incentives
* Boeing Co - World Trade Organization (WTO) "rejected virtually all of European Union's challenges to Washington state tax incentives"
* Boeing Co - expect EU and Airbus to appeal WTO'S decision
* Boeing CO - in total, EU claimed that Boeing had received $8.7 billion in subsidies
* Boeing Co says "WTO found that to date Boeing has received no benefit from 777X rate incentive, and will not until 2020" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.