MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Air Products :
* Air products and Grupa Azoty Zakady Azotowe Kdzierzyn S.A. sign new contract for the supply of industrial gases
* Agreement will remain valid until end of 2035
* Companies have signed a long-term contract for delivery of oxygen and nitrogen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.