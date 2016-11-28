BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Ayco Grupo Inmobiliario SA :
* Says 30,872,926 shares of the company have been subscribed for 4.6 million euros ($4.9 million) in share capital increase Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.