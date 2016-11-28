BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Central Federal Corp
* Central Federal-co, its wholly-owned banking unit, CFBank, have received necessary regulatory approvals for CFBank to convert to National Bank Charter
* Central Federal Corp says at time conversion becomes effective, CFBank's name will change to, and be re-branded as, "CFBank, National Association." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.