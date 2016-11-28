BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA :
* FY EBITDA 188.4 million euros ($199.3 million), 2.9 percent down year on year
* FY revenue 584 million euros, 1.2 percent down year on year
* Results affected by adverse weather conditions in the Northeastern United States and by Nice attacks
* FY adjusted net profit 75.9 million euros, benefited from new capital structure post IPO
* Net debt reduced to 540 million euros at end-Sept 2016
* Sees high single EBITDA digit growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: