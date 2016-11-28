BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Banca IFIS SpA :
* Buys about 71 million euro ($75.1 million) (nominal value) of non-performing loans, equivalent to more than 4.800 positions
* The portfolio consists mainly (68 pct) of secured loans - secured by a mortgage on property - and the for the remaining part (32 pct) of unsecured loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.