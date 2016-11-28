Nov 28 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Buys about 71 million euro ($75.1 million) (nominal value) of non-performing loans, equivalent to more than 4.800 positions

* The portfolio consists mainly (68 pct) of secured loans - secured by a mortgage on property - and the for the remaining part (32 pct) of unsecured loans