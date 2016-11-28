BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Echo Investment SA :
* Q3 net profit 52.4 million zlotys ($12.53 million) versus 50.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 revenue 131.8 million zlotys versus 135.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Says in first 9 months of 2016 the apartments sale grew by 46 pct year on year and office space leasing doubled, to over 51,000 square meters, year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1828 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.