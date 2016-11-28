BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Unibel SA :
* Investment in American company Barfresh amounts to $10 million
* Acquires 15,625,000 shares at $0.64/share as well as warrants for 7,812,500 additional shares, to be exercised at $0.88/share (additional $6.9 million investment) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: