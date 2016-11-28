Nov 28 Unibel SA :

* Investment in American company Barfresh amounts to $10 million

* Acquires 15,625,000 shares at $0.64/share as well as warrants for 7,812,500 additional shares, to be exercised at $0.88/share (additional $6.9 million investment) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)