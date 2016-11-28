BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Nikkei:
* Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk PT says it will scrap nonperformers and expand strong ones to get profits back on track - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fF6cJu) Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: