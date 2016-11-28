BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp :
* Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp qtrly net income per share available to common shareholders $8.21
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses $3.4 million versus $3.2 million
* In quarter, net income was positively impacted by reversal of about $12 million valuation allowance previously recorded against net deferred tax asset Source text (bit.ly/2gPdHD0) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.