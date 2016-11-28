BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging Ltd. announces refusal to the debt conversion proposal from its subsidiary Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd and extension to the debt of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd maturity date
* Elbit Imaging Ltd- In addition, accepted Elbit Medical's request to extend maturity date of Elbit Medical's debt to co to April 1, 2018
* Elbit Imaging - Board has decided to reject proposal to convert all outstanding debts of Elbit Medical to co which amounted to about NIS 150.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.