Nov 28 Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging Ltd. announces refusal to the debt conversion proposal from its subsidiary Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd and extension to the debt of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd maturity date

* Elbit Imaging Ltd- In addition, accepted Elbit Medical's request to extend maturity date of Elbit Medical's debt to co to April 1, 2018

* Elbit Imaging - Board has decided to reject proposal to convert all outstanding debts of Elbit Medical to co which amounted to about NIS 150.24 million