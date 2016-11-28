BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 29 Delegat's Group Ltd -
* No significant damage reported from recent earthquakes
* Advises no significant damage to buildings, tank storage facilities or winemaking and viticulture infrastructure reported at any sites
* As a precautionary measure structural engineers will be engaged to undertake further assessments in due course
* No inventory has been lost and normal operations continue uninterrupted
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18