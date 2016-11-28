Nov 28 At&T Inc

* AT&T Inc says on Nov 30, AT&T begins offering 3 video streaming services - DIRECTV NOW, FreeVIEW and Fullscreen

* AT&T Inc says data free tv means users won't use AT&T mobile data for watching DIRECTV NOW or FreeVIEW in app

* AT&T Inc says will continue to provide DIRECTV's premium satellite tv entertainment service