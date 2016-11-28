Nov 28 Almonty Industries Inc

* Almonty announces the full repayment of the outstanding loan owed to TaeguTec Ltd and has received a letter of commitment from an industry participant for the remaining necessary funding for the buildout of the Sangdong mine

* Almonty Industries says has repaid outstanding C$6.5 million loan and accrued interest that was owed to TaeguTec Ltd

* Almonty Industries says in addition, co, TaeguTec terminated all other agreements that were previously in effect between parties relating to Sangdong

* Almonty Industries says believes outcome of negotiations will satisfy requirements of LOC up to KRW 50 billion of debt financing