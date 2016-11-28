BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 29 Suncorp Group Ltd :
* Asx alert-Suncorp and NIB to offer expanded health insurance range,SUN-NHF.AX
* Suncorp group -co and NIB health funds announced an expansion of their partnership to launch a suite of private health insurance solutions in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.