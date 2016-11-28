MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Cemex Sab De Cv
* Cemex and Quikrete agree on terms and conditions for sale of u.s. Reinforced concrete pipe manufacturing business
* Cemex - proceeds obtained from the transaction will be used mainly for debt reduction
* Deal for approximately $500 million plus an additional .$40 million purchase price contingent on future performance
* Says one of its subsidiaries in U.S. Has signed agreement to divest its reinforced concrete business to Quikrete Holdings
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.