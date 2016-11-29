BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 29 Kin Yat Holdings Ltd -
* Group's turnover was up by 2.2% year-on-year to hk$1.25 billion for 1h fy2017
* Hy profit attributable hk$70.8 million versus hk$41.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: