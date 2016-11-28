Nov 29 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd -

* Group, through purchaser, conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor sale share and sale loan at consideration

* Consideration for proposed acquisition is hk$227mln

* Vendor is Gold Mission Limited, a unit of Skyway; purchaser is Celestial Lodge Limited, unit of company

* Target company is Sky Eagle Global Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary of vendor

* Consideration for proposed acquisition exceeds HK$10mln