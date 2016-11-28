BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 29 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd -
* Group, through purchaser, conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor sale share and sale loan at consideration
* Consideration for proposed acquisition is hk$227mln
* Vendor is Gold Mission Limited, a unit of Skyway; purchaser is Celestial Lodge Limited, unit of company
* Target company is Sky Eagle Global Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary of vendor
* Consideration for proposed acquisition exceeds HK$10mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: