Nov 28 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC):
* CDC, several states, USDA-APHIS are investigating
multistate outbreak of multidrug-resistant Salmonella Heidelberg
infections
* Twenty-one people infected with the outbreak strain of
Salmonella heidelberg have been reported from 8 states
* Eight ill people were hospitalized, and no deaths have
been reported due to outbreak of Salmonella Heidelberg
* Epidemiologic, traceback, lab findings have linked
outbreak to contact with dairy bull calves purchased from
livestock markets in Wisconsin
* Illness onset dates range from January 11, 2016 to October
24, 2016 from the outbreak
Source text (bit.ly/2gzcGym)