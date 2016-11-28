BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 29 TOWER Ltd -
* Announced board's intention to create a separate co "RunOff Co."
* Fy revenue nz$302.9 million versus nz$304.7 million
* FY loss for year nz$21.5 million versus loss of nz$6.6 million
* "Legacy of Canterbury Earthquake continues to overshadow fundamental improvement"
* Board evaluating number of potential sources for capital, discussions are ongoing
* Fy net earned premium nz$253.8 million versus nz$252.8 million
* "FY dividend placed on hold to retain capital to facilitate structural seperation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.