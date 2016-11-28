BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 29 Trilogy International Ltd
* First half '17 revenue of nz$47.8 million, an increase of 63%
* HY NPAT of nz$3.5 million, an increase of 10%
* anticipate h2 seasonality to be consistent with previous years, with both revenue and profit being higher than h1
* TIL expects revenue to be approximately $100-110 million, a 20-32 percent increase compared to fy16.
* TIL'S fy17 EBITDA guidance is nz$19-21 million, representing an increase of 17-19 percent compared to fy16
* while China is a significant opportunity ....this market has potential to be unpredictable
* for China changing regulatory environment of cross-border e-commerce sales make market potentially unpredictable
* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: