Nov 28 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces U.S. Regulatory pathway for migalastat for fabry disease

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc says regulatory plan for full approval pathway based on generation of additional gastrointestinal symptoms data

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc says intermediate expanded access program expected to begin in 2017

* Plans to collect additional data on gastrointestinal symptoms in fabry patients who have an amenable mutation